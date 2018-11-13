Indian steelmaker warns of import surge if China trade deepens

India’s largest maker of stainless steel, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), warned on Tuesday that New Delhi’s decision to sign a new trade deal with China could lead to a surge in cheaper imports and hurt domestic producers.

Delhi-based Jindal Stainless, whose quarterly profit dropped for the first time in more than a year, said the inclusion of flat stainless-steel products in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) would force some small Indian steel companies to close.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the latest talks on RCEP, touted as a free-trade deal that will encompass more than a third of the world’s GDP.