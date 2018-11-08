Stefanutti warns of possible job losses

In response to limited investments, Stefanutti has in the past scaled down operations. “We need to scale down in terms of management and total workforce — from the labourer up to senior management. It is not nice but because of the state of the economy, we have [reduced the size] of the building and structures businesses. Recently, we [reduced the size] of our electrification and instrumentation business,” he said.

The reduction of the business units entailed job losses of about 1,500 employees out of a workforce of 12,500 in the past 18 months. “It is sad that people are losing their jobs because there is not sufficient work to sustain the construction sector,” Meyburgh said.

He said the company was not planning major restructuring in the next eight to 12 months. “But if the order book continues to decline, we have to revisit that.”

According to Meyburgh late payment from some of the company’s clients exacerbated the difficult conditions in the local industry. He cited the governments of Nigeria and Zambia as well as developers working for SA’s department of human settlements among the slow payers. Uncollected debt amounted to R300m, he said.

“The late payments are really affecting our working capital. At the moment we are funding a lot of our clients’ projects because they are not paying us in time.”

With the South African market depressed, the company has increased the amount of work from outside the country. For the last five years, more than 30% of the company’s turnover came from outside SA. At the end of February 2018, more than 50% of the company’s profit came from outside the country. In the six months ended August , 56% of the firm’s operating profit was from non-SA operations .