Gautrain wants to raise funds to extend its reach

SA’s high-speed rail network, Gautrain, is seeking R4bn to increase its number of trains by 50% ahead of a potential expansion to other parts of Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The Development Bank of Southern Africa is leading the fundraising, a spokeswoman said in an e-mailed response to questions on Wednesday. Canada’s Bombardier, CRRC of China and local firm Egoli Rail are among the bidders to supply the trains, she said. The government-owned Gautrain is also planning to build a second depot.

The purchases will come ahead of a wider expansion that could see the Gautrain add a further 150km of track to its 80km network. The service, which was built ahead of the 2010 soccer world cup in SA, currently runs from Pretoria to central Johannesburg and would extend as far as Soweto under the proposals, which the National Treasury is considering.

The Gautrain currently has 96 coaches and is run by the Bombela Concession Company, which won a maintenance and operation contract in 2006. Its shareholders include Murray & Roberts Holdings.

Bloomberg