Ferrari’s earnings rise, but lack of full-year upgrade hits shares

05 November 2018 - 19:10 Agency Staff
Revenue was roughly flat at €838m, slightly below expectations, while shipments were up 10.6%. Picture: FERRARI MEDIA
Milan —Ferrari on Monday reported an almost 5% increase  in third-quarter core earnings, helped by strong sales of 8-cylinder and 12-cylinder models.

However, it stuck with its full-year profit  forecast, which hit the company's shares.

Ferrari's shares, up 1% just before the results were published, were down 1,3% during afternoon trade.

The Italian supercar maker, spun off from parent Fiat Chrysler, has had a run of record earnings, helped by special edition models and a customisations programme.

Investors are looking for reassurance that the company can maintain its strong growth achieved under late boss Sergio Marchionne, who more than doubled the value of the group since he took it public in 2015.

The unchanged forecast for 2018 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for at least €1.1bn leaves Ferrari with "an undemanding fourth quarter (flat year-on-year) to meet the low end of this year's guide", Evercore ISI analyst George Galliers said in a note.

Ferrari's CEO Louis Camilleri. Picture: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Adjusted ebitda for July-September period rose to €278m from €266m, compared with €282m analysts consensus, according to according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was roughly flat at €838m, slightly below expectations, while shipments were up 10.6%, helped by strong sales of 8-cylinder models such as the Portofino and 12-cylinder models such as the 812 Superfast.

The third quarter is the second set of results presented by new Ferrari boss Louis Camilleri, who took over in July after Marchionne's death.

The sudden change at the top jolted shareholders who had expected Marchionne to remain at the helm until 2021.

But investors welcomed a mid-term plan presented by Camilleri in September, under which he promised 15 new models, including hybrids, a utility vehicle and special editions in a drive to almost double earnings to €1.8bn to €2bn by 2022.

Ferrari cuts long-term profit goal as it rolls out hybrid supercars

The company will start selling an SUV called the Purosangue — or ‘thoroughbred’ — by 2022
1 month ago

KKR pays €6.2bn for Fiat’s parts unit

The sale price is more than €1bn higher than analysts’ average valuation for the business
13 days ago

Volvo postpones IPO on trade war fears, downturn in automotive shares

As Britain’s Aston Martin announces it plans to go ahead with its own listing, Volvo has decided to take a more cautious approach
1 month ago

New Land Rover Defender spied

New shots of a camouflage-clad new Defender have surfaced
4 days ago

Has the classic car price bubble burst?

After the value hikes of recent years, softened prices have made classics more of a collector’s market again, writes Stuart Johnston
18 days ago

