Afrimat vows to clear its name at Competition Tribunal

The commission said Afrimat had abused its dominant position from 2012 until at least 2016 by charging clinker bricks makers excessive prices, to the detriment of consumers.

Speaking after the release of the financial results for the six months to August , Van Heerden said the company was on the lookout for opportunities to expand its product range and was specifically eyeing manganese, iron ore, coal and chrome assets. “But we are not in a rush. We have a lot of good assets in our portfolio. We will make the acquisitions when the right opportunity comes,” he said.

This follows the success of the company’s foray into iron ore after the acquisition of the Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape in 2017. The acquisition paid off as it shielded the company from the full effect of the weak local economy which hit its construction materials and aggregates businesses.

Sold in US dollars, the iron ore from the mine provides a rand hedge for Afrimat.

The group said its bulk commodities business, which consists of the Demaneng mine, contributed positively to the interim results, offsetting the poor performance of the construction materials business.

In the six months, Afrimat earnings per share declined by 8.4% to 93.6c. Group revenue increased by 28.6% to R1.5bn, while operating profit increased 4.3% to R207.7m

The group declared an interim dividend of 19c , slightly down from the 20c it declared in the 2017 interim period.

