Tata Motors unveils turnaround strategy for Jaguar Land Rover

JLR has trimmed its pretax profit expectations for the current fiscal year ending March 31 2019 and expects to break even, Speth said, versus an earlier target of profit growth.

As part of the turnaround plan, JLR will first focus on cash-saving “quick wins” such as reducing nonproduct investments and speeding up asset sales, Tata said in an investor presentation.

In the near term it will improve efficiency in areas including purchasing and material cost, manufacturing and logistics and people and will focus on strategic and noncore asset sales. JLR has already reduced the number of production days at its UK plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull.

The company said in its presentation it has saved £300m since it initiated the turnaround plan six weeks ago and is working on 500 ideas for the future.

Tata made a loss of 10.49-billion rupees ⟨$141.9m) for the July-September quarter, compared with a profit of 24.83-billion rupees in the year-ago period. That was worse than the estimate of a loss of 2.40-billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

JLR reported a loss of £101m during the quarter and its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 130 basis points to 9.9%.

Retail sales of its Jaguar saloons and Land Rover sport utility vehicles (SUVs) fell 13.2% to about 130,000 units, hurt particularly by tariff changes in China and escalating trade tensions.

Demand in China remained muted even after the country cut import tariffs for cars and car parts to 15% for most vehicles from 25% from July.

Tata Motors’ domestic business reported a profit of 1.09-billion rupees and the ebitda margin rose 210 basis points to 8.7% during the quarter from a year ago. The car maker incurred a one-off charge of 4.37-billion rupees due to the closure of operations at its Thailand-based subsidiary.

