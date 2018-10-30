Bidvest strikes a cautious note ahead of 2019 elections

However, he said the company, which celebrates its 30-year anniversary in 2018, is alert to acquisition opportunities presented by the low-growth environment.

Phalatse and Ralphs affirmed the company’s guarded stance ahead of the elections. Ralphs said the company expected lacklustre economic growth over the next year. There would be caution until the elections, he said.

“It is encouraging that our president recently outlined a significant stimulus package that is squarely aimed at fast-tracking spending in SA, while making the country more attractive to foreign investment. The successful implementation of this package, as well as other regulatory and policy changes, will be an important catalyst to reignite growth and investment in our economy,” Ralphs said.

Phalatse said SA’s economic, political and social instability affected the country negatively. It contributed to ever-rising unemployment, constraints on consumer spending, a scarcity of foreign investment as well as increasing demands on the state to provide adequate services and facilities for the growing population.

“Considering next year’s national election, we are not expecting any short-term change or improvement in economic reform. Similarly, the non-availability of funding for adequate investment and upgrades to infrastructure, including within state-owned entities, will prevent any real improvement or job creation. Investment is desperately needed to kick-start the economy,” she said.

The lack of investment could prompt ratings agencies to downgrade the country’s sovereign risk rating, Phalatse said.

The country should emulate Bidvest’s business model which entails investment of significant funds in local infrastructural and logistical development, she said. “SA has the people, skills and technology, the funding and financial ‘machinery’ which is the envy of many, superb infrastructure — albeit in need of much repair in many instances — and we remain blessed with sought-after commodities and enormous tourism and agricultural potential,” Phalatse said.

Alan Falnman, CEO of Bidvest’s services business, said the unit — which contributed 31% of the group’s trading profit last year — is considering acquisitions in the UK “while in SA, opportunities are also being assessed and due diligence processes are under way for possible bolt-on businesses”.

In September 2017, Bidvest acquired 100% interest in management services company Noonan Topco, which operates in Ireland and the UK. Noonan’s services include cleaning, security, building services and facilities management.

