Companies / Industrials

enX looks to dispose of fleet business

The disposal is an indication that the transaction did not go as planned, even amid enX’s recent upbeat comments

22 October 2018 - 18:47 Siseko Njobeni
The innovative new milk tanker produced by GRW for Eqstra Fleet Management. Picture: SUPPLIED
The innovative new milk tanker produced by GRW for Eqstra Fleet Management. Picture: SUPPLIED
Image:

JSE-listed industrial company enX  said on Monday it is to dispose of the Eqstra Fleet Management and Logistics (EFML) business it acquired about two years ago.

The disposal is an indication that the transaction did not go as planned, even amid enX’s recent upbeat comments about it. EFML provides passenger vehicle services such as leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, maintenance, warranty management and vehicle tracking solutions.  

enX acquired EFML and Eqstra Industrial Equipment (EIE) from Eqstra Holdings in a R7.8bn deal that was finalised in November 2016. EIE provides  materials handling and is the sole distributor of Toyota Forklifts and Konecranes heavy duty forklifts.

enX provides industrial equipment, petrochemicals, fleet management and logistics products and services in SA, sub-Saharan Africa and the UK.

On Monday enX said it had completed a strategic review of its ownership interest in EFML. “As a consequence the board believes that EFML may be better suited under a different structure so as to optimise [its] value proposition,” the company said.

The company, which says it has a track record of acquiring quality industrial assets with strong market positions, said it had started with steps to divest in EFML, either in whole or in part.

The decision to dispose of EFML is in contrast to enX’s optimism about its recent acquisition at the release of financials for the six months ended February 28.

At the time, enX said EFML and EIE had performed satisfactorily.

“Under enX’s ownership, the businesses have steadied. Capital constraints experienced by the EFML business in the past have largely been released, freeing up the business to refocus on maintaining and growing its leasing book,” enX said in May 2018.

enX has been on an acquisition trail. At the end of the 2017 financial year, it said it was actively exploring opportunities in the UK. Its priorities in the 2018 financial year included finalising acquisitions of forklift dealers in the UK. This, the company said in its annual report for the year ended August 2017, was in line with its strategy to growth the EIE business in the UK.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

ENX Group: Get in while the growing’s good

It won’t be easy going for ENX in the next 18 months, but the business looks robust enough to churn decent profits
Investing
4 months ago

enX announces healthy rise in interim profit and revenue

The diversified industrial group says stronger relationships with manufacturers, UK expansion and a strong managing structure contributed to the ...
Companies
5 months ago

Earnings on track for new enX set-up

The income statement shows revenue at R6.2bn, with operating profit at R673m, at a margin of 10.8%
Companies
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Aspen lifted as founders buy shares worth R110m
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Which suitors are in line for Clover?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Lonmin clears all its debt ahead of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
McKinsey ‘horrified’ its report on Saudi Arabia’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.