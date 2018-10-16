Market nod for Adcorp’s change of fortunes
Workplace-solutions company delivers strong interim results as new management steers the company to recovery
Shares in Adcorp Holdings rose 9.53% on Monday, their highest level in a year, after the workplace-solutions company reported a much-improved financial performance in the six months to August in which the company more than halved its debt.
The reduction of debt and operating expenses indicate that the measures the company put in place to turn around its fortunes could be paying off. The measures included a new management team to lead the turnaround programme.
Speaking at the company’s results presentation in Johannesburg on Monday, CEO Innocent Dutiro said the half-year results reflected “early-stage positive outcomes” of steps taken in the past year to transform the company. “The business has to transform to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that face us,” he said.
Adcorp’s net profit was R99m, compared to a loss of R36m in the same period in 2017. The underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 33% to R231m. Adcorp CFO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga attributed the higher ebitda to the 16% reduction in operating expenses, which fell to R896m. “There is a tremendous amount of focus around making sure that we right-size our costs. We are cutting costs in the right places,” Kujenga said.
The reduction of net debt from R1.3bn to R646m improved the company’s gearing from 61% to 35%. The company reported earnings per share of 90.2c, compared to the loss of 120.7c.
“All of these improvements are as a direct result of the things that we have identified as key for us to focus on,” Dutiro said.
He said the SA macro-economic and business environment presented the company with “unique” labour market challenges. He said the company’s clients were looking for flexibility in their core structures, leading to a decline in vacancies for permanent positions and an increased demand for contract resources.
Kujenga said the company’s priorities included simplifying the group structure. “In SA alone, we have 53 legal entities in the group. It makes it incredibly difficult to make sure that we are efficiently managing performance, reporting as well as compliance. It is also a tax inefficient structure,” she said.
“It is important to have a considered approach to capital allocation. If you look at the history of the group, there were many times when our dividend payout was incredibly high,” Kujenga said.
She said the company’s focus was to strengthen its sources of capital “to enable sustainable shareholder return”.
She said the company wanted to improve cash from operations and the conversion of ebitda to available cash. “It is also about strengthening our balance sheet and reducing the dependence on debt funding,” Kujenga said.
When the new management — which includes Dutiro and Kujenga — took over in 2017, its mandate was to fix, stabilise and grow the business. Fixing the company entailed cost-cutting and winding down noncore business, leaving the company with the SA and Australian businesses.
The SA business accounts for 64% of Adcorp’s revenue. Dutiro said there were growth opportunities in the core local market, especially in the company’s training business. “We have under-exploited our training business,” he said.
Adcorp’s share price closed at R18.62.
Please sign in or register to comment.