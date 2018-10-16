Market nod for Adcorp’s change of fortunes

Speaking at the company’s results presentation in Johannesburg on Monday, CEO Innocent Dutiro said the half-year results reflected “early-stage positive outcomes” of steps taken in the past year to transform the company. “The business has to transform to take advantage of the numerous opportunities that face us,” he said.

Adcorp’s net profit was R99m, compared to a loss of R36m in the same period in 2017. The underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 33% to R231m. Adcorp CFO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga attributed the higher ebitda to the 16% reduction in operating expenses, which fell to R896m. “There is a tremendous amount of focus around making sure that we right-size our costs. We are cutting costs in the right places,” Kujenga said.

The reduction of net debt from R1.3bn to R646m improved the company’s gearing from 61% to 35%. The company reported earnings per share of 90.2c, compared to the loss of 120.7c.

“All of these improvements are as a direct result of the things that we have identified as key for us to focus on,” Dutiro said.

He said the SA macro-economic and business environment presented the company with “unique” labour market challenges. He said the company’s clients were looking for flexibility in their core structures, leading to a decline in vacancies for permanent positions and an increased demand for contract resources.