Christo Wiese could be in hot water again with the JSE

Less than a month after it settled a hefty R750m tax bill, industrial holding company Invicta, in which Christo Wiese is a major shareholder, could be in hot water again with the JSE.

In another blow for Invicta, whose subsidiaries include the distributors of capital equipment, spare parts and engineering consumables in Southern Africa, the JSE has reopened a 2016 investigation that resulted in it receiving a public censure at the time.

News of the JSE probe sent Invicta’s share price down 8.57% to R32 on Tuesday, and adds to a difficult year for Wiese. The billionaire businessman is also a major shareholder in Steinhoff, which is under investigation by various authorities in SA and Europe following revelations of accounting fraud in December 2017, which wiped out more than R190bn of its market value.

Wiese, who stepped down as Steinhoff chair a week after the allegations came to light, is suing the furniture retailer for R59bn in damages.

The JSE censured Invicta two years ago because two of its CEOs — incumbent Arnold Goldstone and former CEO Charles Walters, who now heads Assore — had sold shares to Invicta’s subsidiary, Humulani Marketing, without getting the required shareholder approval.

Invicta said the JSE had received information alleging that the company had not fully and accurately disclosed all the relevant facts to the stock exchange during the course of the JSE’s 2016 investigation.

According to the allegations, Invicta had failed to act despite the issue having been raised with members of the company’s audit committee.

The 2016 censure did not include a penalty or a fine.

The JSE on Tuesday confirmed that it was investigating Invicta again. "The allegations, together with the expected responses and any other information brought to the JSE’s attention, will be considered to identify potential breaches of the listing requirements and necessary action," it said.