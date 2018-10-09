Shares in Christo Wiese's Invicta slide as probe into firm is reopened

Christo Wiese's industrial holding company, Invicta, warned shareholders after the market closed on Monday that the JSE was reopening a 2016 investigation, which resulted in it receiving a public censure.

The market reacted on Tuesday morning by sending Invicta's share price down 5.57% to R33.05.

Invicta was publicly censured by the JSE two years ago because two of its former CEOs — Charles Walters, who has since moved to the position Assore CEO, and Arnold Goldstone — had sold shares to Invicta's subsidiary, Humulani Marketing, without getting the required shareholder approval.