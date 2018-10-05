Drum manufacturers lobby Competition Tribunal

A Dutch steel drum manufacturer and its South African counterpart, which have been trying unsuccessfully to merge over the past 14 years, will finally argue their case before the Competition Tribunal on Friday.

The two want the Competition Tribunal to reconsider a decision by the Competition Commission, which prohibited their proposed merger.

Greif International and Rheem SA will now make proposals to address a number of concerns that the Competition Commission raised about the deal’s anticompetitive effect. As an adjudicative body, the tribunal may review the commission’s decisions.

The two companies were not available for comment on Thursday to elaborate on their proposals.

The tribunal hearings follow the commission’s decision in June last year to block – for the second time – the transaction between the two companies. The antitrust body first prohibited the deal, which involved Greif acquiring control of Rheem, in 2004.

Greif, a Dutch company, manufactures and supplies industrial packaging and services with a range of rigid packaging products such as steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers and plastic water bottles. In SA, Greif manufactures and sells steel drums, steel pails, blow-moulded plastic drums and knock-down drums.

Rheem is a privately owned industrial packaging company which manufactures steel drums, cans and pails mainly used for packaging industrial liquids and hazardous chemicals.

The deal would have resulted in Greif’s acquisition of an empowered company with a level-3 BEE status. On its website Rheem describes itself as a “100% black-owned company”.

The commission rejected the proposed merger on the grounds that Greif and Rheem were the only manufacturers of steel drums in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. It raised competition concerns, saying the merged entity would be in a position to unilaterally increase prices.

“The commission has again assessed the market for the manufacture and supply of large steel drums and found the transaction would effectively be a merger to monopoly, regardless of the geographic markets considered,” the commission said when it rejected the merger in June last year.

The body said that when it assessed the deal it found overlaps in the activities of the parties in the manufacturing and supply of cans and bottles and small, intermediate and large containers. It also pointed to overlaps in the activities of the two companies in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“The commission found that significant transport costs impede the national sourcing of drums. In addition, customers demand drums on a daily basis, which necessitates a local source of supply,” it said.

The commission said the merged entity would be the only supplier of new steel drums in Gauteng. It said it would also be the only significant supplier in KwaZulu-Natal.

It cited the high barriers of entry to the industry as another reason for the prohibition of the merger. “Due to high transport costs and short delivery times, the commission found that imports do not pose a competitive constraint,” said the commission.

It said any public interest gains resulting from this merger would not outweigh the anticompetitive effects.