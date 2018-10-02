Companies / Industrials

Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in Ghana bite

The full-year loss has deepened and veteran CFO Cristina Teixeira has resigned

02 October 2018 - 10:10 Andries Mahlangu
Group Five chief financial officer Cristina Teixeira has just resigned. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Struggling engineering and construction company Group Five has plunged deeper into the red and announced the resignation of its long-serving chief financial officer.

Group Five posted a net loss of R1.3bn in the year to end-June, in line with its recent guidance, and against a loss of R840m in the matching period a year ago.

The delayed Kpone power plant contract in Ghana cost the South African company dearly, as it racked up losses of R1.3bn.

A tough construction market continued to bite, with the group's order book shrinking to R11.2bn from R14.5bm a year ago. In 2016, the order book stood at R17.3bn.

Like some of its peers, Group Five has reorganised its portfolio, selling some of its manufacturing businesses to cope with the tough environment.

Group revenue dropped 26.2% to R7.3bn, mainly as a result of a 20.2% drop in revenue from the construction SA unit and an 82.3% plunge in revenue from the engineer, procure and construct unit, which was hit by the Kpone delay.

Group Five's share price steady at 95c in early trade on the JSE on Tuesday, having plummeted 93% since the start of the year, making it one of the worst performers in the micro-cap universe, according to Iress data.

The company also announced the resignation of Cristina Teixeira as CFO. She will leave on December 15, and no replacement has yet been named.

"Cristina has been instrumental in managing the Group through extremely volatile conditions over the years, with this past year being particularly challenging," Group Five said.

"She spearheaded the procurement of the bridging finance facility during the first half of the year under very trying circumstances."

How a rate cut could build on sector's budding recovery

Construction activity remains constrained ‘because of high interest rates and policy uncertainty’
7 days ago

Strategy puts Aveng on right track

A solid balance sheet is a good starting point to launch the recovery
5 days ago

Group Five stock plummets on downbeat trading update

The construction group attributes most of the loss, about R1.3bn, to its embattled Kpone power project in Ghana
1 month ago

WBHO gets a lift from Australia, and an accounting change

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon has posted an increase in profit, at a time when the construction sector in SA is in dire straits
28 days ago

Basil Read rescue plan ‘still on track’

Basil Read and other construction companies have struggled since government slowed infrastructure spending
1 month ago

