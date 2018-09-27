Companies / Industrials

SHARE BUY-BACK

Howden Africa weighs JSE delisting plan

27 September 2018 - 05:04 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Howden Africa, the manufacturer of air, gas and liquid handling equipment, says it is considering a JSE delisting by means of a share buy-back.

This will give minority shareholders an opportunity to exit from tightly held shares with poor liquidity. Up to 55.39% of the firm’s shares are held by its holding company, Colfax Corporation, the New York Stock Exchange-listed diversified industrial technology company. As a result, Howden said regulatory processes and associated costs were being duplicated.

It said its board had been considering "the continued viability" of its listing on the JSE, in light of, among others, the shares’ illiquidity and poor analyst coverage. It said it was not expecting to raise equity capital in the near future "not to make use of a listed share scheme to incentivise staff".

Howden said delisting had also become necessary to complete a BEE transaction in the group "which the board believes is significantly easier to achieve in an unlisted environment. Having considered the above and other relevant factors, the board has resolved, in principle, to proceed towards seeking a possible delisting of Howden by means of a share buy-back."

It remains to be seen how the delisting would affect the company’s growth ambitions which may require capital investments. When it released its interim results for the six months ended June 30, Howden said it was seeking growth opportunities outside SA.

The company also bemoaned financial constraints facing customers as well as a subdued economic outlook.

CEO William Thomson declined to comment on Wednesday, saying there was nothing to add to the statement released on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

How the market for LPG is stifled by unfavourable regulations

The increased reliance on imported LPG raises questions about the pricing of the product
Companies
10 days ago

Afrox shares jump as gases group declares bigger first-half dividend

Difficult conditions at home and in the rest of Africa were offset by a R1bn hospitals contract, and keeping cost increases to just 3%
Companies
16 days ago

With debt under control, Oando CEO Wale Tinubu looks to increase output

‘We have purchased enough reserves and our job should really be to exploit those reserves’
Companies
1 month ago

Sasol tackles power outages to secure steady production

Revenue was up, but impairments and a share-based payment to the group’s Khanyisa empowerment scheme took nearly R15bn out of its bottom line
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Woolworths faces possible further S&P ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Capitec beats the odds with impressive results
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Hyatt banks on Ethiopia’s allure for new hotel ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.