Howden Africa weighs JSE delisting plan

Howden Africa, the manufacturer of air, gas and liquid handling equipment, says it is considering a JSE delisting by means of a share buy-back.

This will give minority shareholders an opportunity to exit from tightly held shares with poor liquidity. Up to 55.39% of the firm’s shares are held by its holding company, Colfax Corporation, the New York Stock Exchange-listed diversified industrial technology company. As a result, Howden said regulatory processes and associated costs were being duplicated.

It said its board had been considering "the continued viability" of its listing on the JSE, in light of, among others, the shares’ illiquidity and poor analyst coverage. It said it was not expecting to raise equity capital in the near future "not to make use of a listed share scheme to incentivise staff".

Howden said delisting had also become necessary to complete a BEE transaction in the group "which the board believes is significantly easier to achieve in an unlisted environment. Having considered the above and other relevant factors, the board has resolved, in principle, to proceed towards seeking a possible delisting of Howden by means of a share buy-back."

It remains to be seen how the delisting would affect the company’s growth ambitions which may require capital investments. When it released its interim results for the six months ended June 30, Howden said it was seeking growth opportunities outside SA.

The company also bemoaned financial constraints facing customers as well as a subdued economic outlook.

CEO William Thomson declined to comment on Wednesday, saying there was nothing to add to the statement released on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service.

