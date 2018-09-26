CONGLOMERATES
Aveng shores up its balance sheet
The stronger balance sheet could enable the group to also improve the order books of its core businesses
After a handful of capital market transactions, including a rights offer, Aveng has shored up its balance sheet, giving the group space to concentrate on the disposal of noncore assets.
The stronger balance sheet could enable the group, which is going through a rough patch, to also improve the order books of its core businesses Australian contractor McConnell Dowell and its open-cast mining business Moolmans.
Speaking after the release of the company’s results for the year ended June 30, Aveng chair Eric Diack on Monday lauded the steps the company has taken to improve its capital structure.
"We were heavily criticised. But we kept our heads down and did what we had to do. We have a solid balance sheet to execute our strategy," he said.
In addition to the disposal of the noncore assets, Aveng’s strategic plan entails improving the revenue and profitability of the core businesses and reducing debt.
The group raised R493m in July through a rights offer. Aveng raised the money to partly redeem some of its convertible bonds early. The company has prioritised the early redemption of the bonds as part of the steps to restructure the balance sheet.
"The early bond redemption has removed a net R1.5bn of debt from the balance sheet and, together with the related interest burden, has brought Aveng’s debt to a much more sustainable level," Aveng said.
Diack said the company concluded so-called common-terms agreements with its SA lending banks, through which Aveng has obtained additional funding of R400m to improve the liquidity position and extended the funding terms to 2020.
He said that the renegotiated terms have removed the immediate pressure on liquidity.
In the year ended June 30, Aveng’s revenue increased 30% to R30.6bn, compared to R23.5bn in 2017. The group reported a headline loss of R1.7bn, compared to R6.4bn in 2017. Net loss improved from R6.7bn to R3.5bn.
