Companies / Industrials

Toyota Tsusho targets 30% of revenue from Africa by 2038

13 September 2018 - 18:59 Duncan Miriri
The goal is based on forecasts which show Africa’s population of 1-billion will account for a third of the world’s population by 2050, from about 17% now. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The goal is based on forecasts which show Africa’s population of 1-billion will account for a third of the world’s population by 2050, from about 17% now. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Nairobi — Toyota Tsusho Corporation’s African head wants the continent to deliver 30% of the Japanese conglomerate’s total revenue over the next 20 years, up from 10% now.

The trading arm of Japan’s Toyota Group bought French distribution company CFAO in 2012, giving it access to businesses ranging from retail to healthcare across Africa.

These businesses have now been integrated with Toyota Tshusho’s own operations, which were mainly involved with vehicle sales, and employ more than 15,000 people.

"In the coming 20 years, we should increase from 10% to 30%," Richard Bielle, CFAO group chairman and CEO said, with reference to Africa’s contribution to Toyota Tsusho’s total annual revenue of $60bn. That goal was based on forecasts which show Africa’s population of 1-billion would account for a third of the world’s population by 2050, from about 17% now.

The Africa division is investing €100m-€150m each year as it seeks to boost its food retail, production and consumer goods sales businesses, Bielle said.

CFAO’s automotive business, which includes distribution of Toyota and Mercedes Benz cars in Kenya, contributes 60% of revenue, while healthcare, including pharmaceutical distribution, make up a third. The rest comes from its technology and energy, which includes renewable energy generation plants.

Bielle said the company wanted to achieve a balance where all the businesses contribute close to an equal share of revenue, which it would do through increased investments.

The main risk facing global firms doing business in Africa was the uneven growth of countries such as Nigeria, SA, Algeria and Angola, which rely on commodities and whose growth was hit when prices crashed in 2015.

"We have seen in the last two years that countries that are too much dependent on raw materials like oil are not able to have sustainable growth," he said.

Reuters

Olusegun Obasanjo urges West Africa to decriminalise drugs

The former Nigerian president urges authorities to channel resources into fighting large-scale trafficking, which is 'undermining regional democracy'
World
2 days ago

Lowering import tariffs on devices could boost internet adoption in Africa

Handsets could become more affordable
Companies
1 day ago

MTN boss calls for lower cellphone tariffs in Africa

MTN CEO Rob Shuter says affordability of devices is the bigger problem in Africa
Companies
15 hours ago

Volvo Trucks opts to invest in modern Durban dealership

The announcement was made by Marcus Hörberg, the recently appointed new vice-president of Volvo Group Southern Africa
Life
15 hours ago

Why SA companies will ride out currency crisis better than their counterparts in Turkey

Moody’s — which is sounding more upbeat about SA’s sovereign risk as well — cites two main reasons it thinks South African ...
Economy
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The Post Office turnaround: Barnes rides into town
Companies
2.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Apple releases three new iPhones - ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Aspen sells baby formula unit to French dairy ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Clover logs first loss in a decade
Companies / Industrials
5.
Impala Platinum’s R13bn restructuring impairment ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

VW mulls Ethiopia in Africa foray
Companies

Nissan forced to look beyond North America to grow sales
Companies

Urgent need for Africa to put safety first
Life / Motoring

Nissan plans to set up assembly line in Kenya
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.