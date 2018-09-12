Impairments push Clover into a full-year loss

Consumer goods and products producer Clover swung to a loss in the year to end-June, as the sudden resignations of the CEO and chair of Dairy Farmers of SA (DFSA) forced the group to write down the R439m revolving credit facility it had extended to the subsidiary.

DFSA CEO Louis Botha resigned on Tuesday due to the "enormous" conflict between losing milk producers or losing market share during what has been a very challenging time for the dairy industry, the company said in a statement.

DFSA chair Dirk Reyneke also resigned to allow the producer shareholders to appoint their own independent chair and CEO.

DFSA is responsible for the procurement of raw milk as well as the selling, marketing and distribution of the non-value-added drinking milk.

Clover said while it received no notification from the DFSA when it released a trading update in early August, it deemed it fit to "adopt a conservative approach and provide for the full impairment of the R439m revolving credit facility it extended to DFSA as at year-end".

As a result, headline loss per share was 23c in the year to June, from 64c a year ago.