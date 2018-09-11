WATCH: Volume increases in LPG unit boost Afrox’s revenue in first half

Gas manufacturer and supplier Afrox released its first-half numbers on Monday. It reported a near 4% increase in revenue, which was fuelled by an uptick in sales at its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) division.

And despite the tough economic conditions at home and in the rest of Africa, Afrox delivered an 11.5% rise in headline earnings per share. Its CEO, Schalk Venter, joined Business Day TV in studio for more insight on the results.