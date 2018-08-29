Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How Master Drilling weathered a brutal year

29 August 2018 - 09:50 Business Day TV
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Master Drilling reported an increase of just more than 11% in revenue, which was driven by its Swedish acquisition and the addition of a new drilling machine.

However, the group, which released its interim results on Tuesday, faces tough economic conditions in SA. Although revenue edged higher and operating profit increased by 6%, this has not translated into earnings. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down almost 17%.

CEO Danie Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV about the results and the tough trading environment it has had to face.

Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the group's interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.