WATCH: How Master Drilling weathered a brutal year

Master Drilling reported an increase of just more than 11% in revenue, which was driven by its Swedish acquisition and the addition of a new drilling machine.

However, the group, which released its interim results on Tuesday, faces tough economic conditions in SA. Although revenue edged higher and operating profit increased by 6%, this has not translated into earnings. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were down almost 17%.

CEO Danie Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV about the results and the tough trading environment it has had to face.