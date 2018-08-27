Tesla investors brace for another wild ride after Elon Musk’s reversal

San Francisco — Elon Musk’s stunning tweet that he wanted to take Tesla private and had funding secured was a classic Musk moonshot — given credibility only by the sense that if anyone could possibly pull such a brazen feat, he was the guy.

Trading in Tesla shares in Germany on Monday morning pointed to a 5% drop when US markets open, Reuters reported.

The shares, already down nearly 10% from their level on August 7, just before Musk tweeted that he had “funding secured” for a buyout at $420 per share, fell 5% to $263.50 in Germany. Shares were down 4.4% to $308.63 in trading before the bell in New York.

The initial scoffing after that August 7 post gave way to hiring of bankers to a board meeting where, just maybe, it was ready to take shape. Then Musk aborted his own mission, when hastily assembled bankers and advisers had barely started work, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk was perhaps spooked by blowback from investors he was sure would support him, including key backers from Saudi Arabia, according to other people.

Most shareholders wanted Tesla to remain public, the billionaire CEO conceded in a Friday night blog. Large institutional shareholders had limits on how much they could invest in a private company, and that there was no proven path for most retail investors, who are among his most ardent and adoring fans. "The sentiment, in a nutshell, was ‘please don’t do this’," wrote Musk.

Investors now must brace for another potential wild ride when US trading opens on Monday morning, while regulators and lawyers autopsy what happened to a deal potentially valued at $82bn and Tesla’s board is left with a brilliant but exhausted and erratic CEO. The shares, always volatile, have traded as high as $387 and as low as $288 since August 7, far short of the $420 a share cash-out price Musk pitched. They closed at $322.82 on August 24.

"We have no idea how the shares will react on Monday, as the market seemed to conclude last week that the deal would not get done, for whatever reason," Cathie Wood, chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, wrote in an e-mail on Sunday.

Plan’s downfall

The unfolding story suggests Musk was sorely mistaken when he tweeted "funding secured" and later told the world "investor support is confirmed", based on his belief that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund was eager to back his venture. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is now investigating his tweets and blog posts, which triggered the stock gyrations throughout August.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.