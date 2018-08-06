Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How Mondi beat expectations with its half-year results

06 August 2018 - 08:46 Business Day TV
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Packaging and paper group Mondi has reported a 17% increase in interim underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. That's as the company benefited from higher average selling prices, good demand across its packaging businesses and profit improvement initiatives across the group. Its CEO Peter Oswald joined Business Day TV for more detail behind the numbers.

Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the interim results and the group’s profit improvement initiatives

Packaging and paper group Mondi to shut Durban unit

The decision to stop its Merebank plant operations poses a threat to employees
Companies
6 hours ago

Mondi shares jump after better than expected interim results

The group says its pulp and paper businesses performed strongly, although the Richards Bay mill was shut for an extended period
Companies
3 days ago

Flat opening for JSE as rand remains under pressure

The market is expecting data to show that US jobs growth has remained steady, with unemployment dropping to 3.9%
Markets
3 days ago

JSE closes flat in cautious trade as market mulls ANC land announcement

Reaction was probably overdone, analysts say, but much will depend on how the proposed Constitutional amendment is implemented
Markets
4 days ago

JSE opens flat on weaker rand following Cyril Ramaphosa’s land move

The ANC’s controversial announcement places markets on the back foot as investors eye US Fed’s interest-rate announcement later on ...
Markets
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Packaging and paper group Mondi to shut Durban ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Gwede Mantashe to extend Wild Coast mines ban
Companies / Mining
5.
Two Steinhoff units at the heart of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.