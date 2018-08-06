News Leader
WATCH: How Mondi beat expectations with its half-year results
06 August 2018 - 08:46
Packaging and paper group Mondi has reported a 17% increase in interim underlying earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation. That's as the company benefited from higher average selling prices, good demand across its packaging businesses and profit improvement initiatives across the group. Its CEO Peter Oswald joined Business Day TV for more detail behind the numbers.
Mondi CEO Peter Oswald talks to Business Day TV about the interim results and the group’s profit improvement initiatives
