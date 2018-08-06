Companies / Industrials

Peter Staude to retire after 16 years at the helm of Tongaat Hulett

06 August 2018 - 14:09 Robert Laing
Peter Staude. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude will retire at the end of October after 40 years with group, the sugar producer announced on Monday.

In its annual report released on July 6, chairman Bahle Sibisi said: "After 16 years … as the CEO of Tongaat Hulett, Peter Staude has reached the age of 65 and is due to retire during the coming year."

In Monday’s statement, Sibisi said an interim CEO would be appointed while the board selects a permanent successor.

"The interim CEO will be announced shortly and further updates on the succession process will be provided when appropriate," Sibisi said.

In June, Investec issued an analyst report critical of Staude, calling on him to step down.

Investec hatchet out for Tongaat CEO after 'appalling' results

CEO Peter Staude must quit after poor results, says report, as earnings fall 37.2% to R617m
2 months ago

Investec subsequently retracted the report and apologised to Staude.

The annual report showed Staude’s total remuneration for its 2018 financial year was cut to R13.5m from R20m in its 2017 financial year.

"The chairman wishes to express the board’s sincere appreciation to Mr Staude for his forty years of loyal service to the group, the last 16 as CEO," Sibisi said in Monday’s statement.

"Throughout his tenure he exemplified integrity and commitment, and he served the interests of our stakeholders with distinction. We value the substantial contribution he made and wish him well with all his future endeavours."

