Peter Staude to retire after 16 years at the helm of Tongaat Hulett

Tongaat Hulett CEO Peter Staude will retire at the end of October after 40 years with group, the sugar producer announced on Monday.

In its annual report released on July 6, chairman Bahle Sibisi said: "After 16 years … as the CEO of Tongaat Hulett, Peter Staude has reached the age of 65 and is due to retire during the coming year."

In Monday’s statement, Sibisi said an interim CEO would be appointed while the board selects a permanent successor.

"The interim CEO will be announced shortly and further updates on the succession process will be provided when appropriate," Sibisi said.

In June, Investec issued an analyst report critical of Staude, calling on him to step down.