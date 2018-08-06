Packaging and paper group Mondi to shut Durban unit

Oswald attributed the decision to declining margins on unintegrated paper production following the rapid rise in hardwood pulp input costs. This had led to a net special item charge of €18m in the six months ended June 30. The machine was operating at 70,000t per annum production capacity.

According to Mondi, the €18m was made up of €13m in restructuring costs and €5m for impairment of assets. Mondi maintained the momentum of strong performance on the back of strong demand and higher prices across its packaging businesses in the six months.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 17% at €852m, while profit before tax increased by 6% to €490m. Basic underlying earnings were up 26% to €0.892 per share. Cash generated from operations was up 18%.

Net debt

Mondi’s net debt increased from €1,532m to €2,450m in the half year due to payment of the 2017 special dividend of €484m at the end of May and the completion of acquisitions at €415m. The company declared an interim dividend of €0.2145 a share.

"We benefited from good demand across our packaging businesses as well as higher average selling prices, while remaining focused on initiatives to drive performance and mitigate inflationary pressures on our cost base. We saw a strong operational performance across the pulp and paper businesses, with the exception of the extended shut at our Richards Bay mill [in SA]" Oswald said.

He said Mondi’s capital expenditure programme of €750m was expected to contribute to earnings from the next financial year. He said the usual seasonal downturn in uncoated fine paper would affect performance in the second half.

"We also expect continued pressure on the cost base across the group, mitigated by our ongoing proactive and comprehensive cost reduction programmes," Oswald said. Cost-containment measures included centralised procurement and increased digitalisation.

Cratos Wealth’s Ron Kiplin said Mondi was taking steps to mitigate rising input costs "with positive results to date".

Oswald said work on a 300,000t-per-annum kraft top white machine and related pulp mill upgrade at the Ruzomberok, Slovakia, mill was progressing, with operations expected to begin in late 2019.

Mondi’s major capital projects in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia will boost its current saleable pulp and paper production by about 9% when in full operation. Capital expenditure was expected to be in line with the previous estimates of between €700m and €800m a year in 2018 and 2019.

