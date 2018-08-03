Imperial falls 3% despite expecting better operating profit

Logistics and transport group Imperial said on Friday that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June to rise at least 23%, when excluding businesses held for sale.

Vehicle division Motus, which will shortly be unbundled, increased revenue in line with its first half growth, as did Imperial Logistics, the group said in a statement.

HEPS were expected to fall by between 23% and 30% when excluding Regent, and 9% and 16% when that business was included.

Imperial expects to receive about R1.8bn from its sale of insurance business Regent to Hollard, but the transaction has faced challenges from competition authorities.

Operating profits for the year were expected to be higher than in the first half at both Motus and Imperial Logistics, the group said. Overall net financing costs, and foreign exchange losses, had been pared.

Imperial plans to separately list Motus as it splits into two independent, self-sufficient businesses. The two already have separate boards of directors and management.

In the first half, Motus, which generates about 59% of group revenue, had reported operating profit of R1.7bn, a 16% rise from the prior period. Imperial Logistics had reported a profit of R1.4bn, a 5% increase from the prior period.

Details of the unbundling are expected to be released on September 30, after the group’s interim results, which are expected on August 21.

At 10.20am, Imperial’s share price had fallen 2.96% to R207.80, having lost 21.61% so far in 2018.

The group’s share price has been under pressure this week, after saying on Monday that CEO Osman Arbee was on medical leave after suffering a minor stroke during surgery. Arbee is expected to return as CEO in January.