Companies / Industrials

PPC’s former CEO received cool R16.8m parting gift

01 August 2018 - 09:12 Robert Laing
Darryll Castle. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Darryll Castle. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Replacing its CEO halfway through his contract cost PPC nearly R19m, the cement producer’s annual report released on Tuesday showed.

Former PPC CEO Darryll Castle’s total remuneration for its 2018 financial year came to R18.9m — of which R16.8m was described as "other" in addition to his R1.8m salary and R248,000 retirement and medical aid contributions.

Castle’s hefty exit payout followed the R16.7m his predecessor Ketso Gordhan received in 2014.

"PPC’s outgoing CEO, Mr Darryll Castle, was on a five-year employment contract and his services terminated on July 31 2017. At the time of his termination, Mr Castle had served 31 months of his 60-month contract. In terms of the contractual agreement, Mr Castle received an exit payment reflecting his pay for the remaining term of the contract and received an amount in respect of accrued leave," the annual report said.

Castle was replaced by Johannes Claassen whose remuneration was R7.3m for its 2018 financial year.

In its 2017 financial year, Castle’s remuneration was R7.7m and Claassen’s was R4.7m.

Investors sniff out Steinhoff salvage value

Investors appear to believe there is salvage value in the company
Companies
28 days ago

Now it’s bye-bye to Basil Read

The fall from grace has stretched over many years, punctuated by plummeting profits and share prices
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Johan Claassen has ‘the right skills’ to lead PPC

Claassen has ‘developed strong relationships’ with a number of important stakeholders, including the PPC board, says the group’s ...
Companies
5 months ago

Fairfax drops plan to buy PPC stake

The company withdraws its intention to acquire R2bn of shares in local cement maker, leaving LafargeHolcim as the only contender
Companies
7 months ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Fairfax’s offer readies the field for a tug-of-war over correct value of PPC

‘Fairfax’s offer to buy R2bn of PPC ordinary shares at R5.75 a share is light years away from other valuations’
Companies
9 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Transnet overpaid R509m in train deal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Pay television market set for radical change
Companies
3.
How Tencent’s big slide hurts Naspers and JSE
Companies
4.
De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Did auditors turn blind eye at Eskom?
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.