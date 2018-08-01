ArcelorMittal’s SA subsidiary swings back to operating profit

ArcelorMittal’s JSE-listed South African subsidiary managed to return to operating profitability in the first half of its 2018 financial year, but still reported a net loss after accounting for a joint venture it is selling.

Selling more steel at higher prices helped ArcelorMittal grow interim revenue by 19% to R23bn during the six months to end-June.

Paying lower prices for coal and other raw materials helped it swing into an operating profit of R1.2bn from a loss of R983m in the matching period.

It is in the process of selling its 50% of Macsteel’s South African operations for $220m (about R2.9bn at Wednesday’s exchange rate of R13.33 to the dollar) to is joint-venture partner, Luxembourg-based Macsteel.

ArcelorMittal booked a R1.65bn fair value adjustment for its half of Macsteel SA ahead of the transaction, resulting in a net loss of R1.3bn — which was an improvement on the R2.5bn loss reported in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

The group, which successfully lobbied the government for duties on competing imported steel, managed to raise its average selling price by 8.5% from R8,138/tonne to R8,827/tonne.

The volume of steel it sold increased by 10.2%, with local sales and exports increasing by 5% and 26% respectively, the results statement said.

"Although we have seen a decrease in imports, 392,000 tonnes of primary carbon steel were still imported into SA in the first half of the year, despite import duties, selective safeguarding and the designation of local steel," ArcelorMittal said.