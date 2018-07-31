Companies / Industrials

Trade war pits Hulamin against deluge from Chinese suppliers

31 July 2018 - 05:30 Nick Hedley
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Having been shut out of the US market, Chinese suppliers of aluminium products are now flooding the rest of the world with cheap exports, says Tesla supplier Hulamin.

Hulamin CEO Richard Jacob said on Monday US President Donald Trump’s trade war had effectively locked Chinese competitors out of that market, which accounts for 22% of the Pietermaritzburg-based company’s sales.

But while the trade spat had buoyed prices and opened up a number of "niche opportunities" for Hulamin in the US — despite the imposition of a 10% import duty on its products — Jacobs said the company faced greater competition from Chinese suppliers in its other markets.

"Given that 78% of our volumes are in our domestic market [SA], in Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and South America, the fact that Chinese capacity can’t sell in the US means that they’re now a bit more hyperactive in the rest of our markets, so that’s where the biggest concern is.

"There are hyper levels of what we would call dumping of Chinese product … and that’s really what’s going to play out over the next 12 to 18 months."

Hulamin’s US clients include electric car maker Tesla, which has a multiyear contract to buy battery box base plates from the JSE-listed company.

Jacob said Hulamin was in talks with other electric vehicle suppliers, which tend to favour lightweight and durable materials such as aluminium.

"We have quite unique capabilities and we’re in discussions with a range of electric vehicle producers in the East and in the West. We’ll continue to explore the opportunities that come before us."

Aside from issues beyond its control, including the trade war and volatile rand, Jacob said Hulamin was "in good shape" going into the second half of 2018. "From a trading and operational point of view, our customers are happy with us, we’ve got a full order book for the balance of the year and solid dollar selling prices."

Hulamin said on Monday its turnover rose 3% to R5.3bn in the six months ended June, even as growth was restrained by the stronger rand. Most of its sales are dollar-based while costs are largely denominated in rand.

Earnings before interest and taxation fell 66% to R99m because of currency movements and "metal price lag", whereby the rand cost of aluminium changes between purchasing aluminium and selling end-products.

But Jacob said the aluminium company had posted "three successive years of quite positive cash returns".

"We’ve returned about R800m worth of cash over the past five halves and we plan to get that to over R1bn by the end of this year."

Even though Hulamin’s order book was full for the rest of the year, Jacob said the firm had no immediate plans to splash out on expanding capacity.

"While we’re still some way off our long-term cash-return targets, we’re probably not going to spend big capital. We’ve done a couple of capital investments in the recent past, and we’re very focused on getting returns from those, the most recent of which is the significant investment in recycling."

The company also planned to use more natural gas in its energy mix, he said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

