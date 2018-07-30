Trump's trade war threatens record year for bellwether Caterpillar

New York — President Donald Trump’s trade war is threatening to halt what was shaping up as a record profit year for Caterpillar, a bellwether of US industrial might.

Analysts have been predicting net income could reach a high of $6.24bn as expanding economies fuel robust demand for the manufacturer’s signature yellow diggers, bulldozers and dump trucks. But the shares had their worst first half since the recession of 2009, and they have been slow to rebound.

That is because Caterpillar gets more than half of its sales outside the US, and an escalating trade war is menacing global economic-growth prospects. Tensions have been high as Trump warned he could expand import tariffs that have led to retaliatory duties by China, Mexico, Canada and Europe. Rising metal prices that have dented industrial profits could ensnare Caterpillar’s recovery.

Biggest risk

"That’s the biggest risk," said Larry De Maria, an analyst at William Blair. "The trade war absolutely could have an impact and spill over into the global economy, and could have an impact on the strong cycle Caterpillar has seen in their end-markets generally."

Revenue at Deerfield, Illinois-based Caterpillar is forecast to rise to $14bn in the second quarter from $11.3bn a year earlier, based on the average of 13 analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Net income was expected to rise to $2.59 a share from $1.35. The company reports on Monday.

Caterpillar has given investors a series of better-than-expected results after a downturn in commodities pulled sales lower for four straight years to the end of 2016. The company went from the second-worst performer of the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2015 to the second-best last year.

That string of earnings and sale surprises may be in danger of being snapped with the trade war. The IMF warned that the friction was threatening to derail a global upswing that was already losing momentum amid weaker growth in Europe and Japan. On Wednesday, General Motors cut its forecast for profit this year, in part because of surging prices for steel and aluminium after the US slapped tariffs on the metals.

