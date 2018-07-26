Global sales flat, SA sales decline for brewing giant AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev does not appear to have reaped good returns from Budweiser’s sponsorship of the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The world’s largest brewer reported flat global sales and falling volumes in SA on Thursday morning.

Its share price fell 3% to R1,361 when the JSE opened at 9am.

SAB’s owner blamed April’s VAT and petrol price increases for knocking its South African beer volumes in the June quarter, which were "down by mid-teens".

AB InBev said the quarterly comparison of its beer sales in SA also suffered because the Easter holidays boosted beer consumption in the March quarter, causing its South African June quarter revenue to decline "by mid-single digits".

For the six months to end-June, its South African revenue "was flat with beer volume down by high single digits".

"In addition, a VAT increase as of April 1 2018 and numerous petrol price increases had a negative impact on consumers’ disposable income," the results statement said.

Its average South African beer prices increased by more than 10%, partly due to "above-inflation excise tax increases".

The world’s largest brewer reported on Thursday morning its overall interim revenue for the six months to end-June declined slightly, to $27bn.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) remained flat at $1.46.

The results statement made no mention of a dividend. JSE investors received an interim dividend of R27.17 in the matching period.

In addition to its interim results statement, AB InBev announced a new organisational structure on Thursday morning, cutting its "management zones" from nine to six.

These changes combine regions in the Americas and Asia, and do not affect its European and African operations.

AB InBev said its three key brands — Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona — "continue to perform well across both mature and emerging markets, and we continue to see further growth opportunities as we scale them up in new markets".

SA was listed with China and Western Europe as markets that helped Corona grow revenue by 22% globally.

Despite its huge marketing campaign as official sponsor of the world cup, Budweiser grew revenue only 4.1% globally.

But according to AB InBev, the "sponsorship was our most ambitious and successful ever".