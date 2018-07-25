AECI’s acquisitions pay off as profit shows 35% gain

Mining and agricultural chemicals group AECI reported a relatively strong set of results on Wednesday, helped in part by two acquisitions, which the company bedded down in 2018.

Europe-based Schirm, which is a contract manufacturer of agrochemicals and fine chemicals, was acquired as part of its international expansion strategy. The other one is Cape Town-based Much Asphalt, a supplier of hot and cold asphalt products.

The two deals helped the group bump its profit from operations up 35% to R911m in the six months to end-June, from a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to R10.473bn.

AECI has expanded its portfolio beyond the traditional mining and chemical operations, which still account for the biggest share of the group revenue.