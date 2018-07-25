AECI’s acquisitions pay off as profit shows 35% gain
Mining and agricultural chemicals group AECI reported a relatively strong set of results on Wednesday, helped in part by two acquisitions, which the company bedded down in 2018.
Europe-based Schirm, which is a contract manufacturer of agrochemicals and fine chemicals, was acquired as part of its international expansion strategy. The other one is Cape Town-based Much Asphalt, a supplier of hot and cold asphalt products.
The two deals helped the group bump its profit from operations up 35% to R911m in the six months to end-June, from a year ago. Revenue rose 24% to R10.473bn.
AECI has expanded its portfolio beyond the traditional mining and chemical operations, which still account for the biggest share of the group revenue.
AECI operates out of five divisions — mining solutions; water and process; plant and animal health; food and beverage; and chemicals.
Mining solutions grew revenue 10% to R5.021bn, with just more half of this coming from outside SA, meaning that the division was vulnerable to a stronger rand in the early part of 2018. But profit from operations still managed to rise 9% to R520m.
The chemicals business, which includes Much Asphalt, grew 38.1% to R2.339bn and profit from operations was 50.9% higher at R241m.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS), which strip out one-off items, rose 19% to R4.58, while the interim divided was up 8% to R1.49 per share.
"Although demand and prices in the global resources sector were buoyant overall, the strong rand exchange rate against major currencies partly offset the benefits of higher chemical input prices and also had a negative impact on earnings generated outside SA," the company said in a statement.
"In addition, conditions in the local economy, including the mining and manufacturing sectors, remained depressed. The effects of the drought in the Western Cape persisted."
Please sign in or register to comment.