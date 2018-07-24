Norsk Hydro unsure on start of full output in Brazil

Oslo — Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro said the timing for resuming full output at its Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil remained uncertain, with the possibility it could be achieved between October and the middle of 2019.

Brazilian authorities ordered Norsk Hydro in February to slash output from Alunorte, the world’s largest alumina refinery. The move triggered cutbacks at its nearby Albras aluminium plant and a scramble by customers for supplies.

Alunorte, which has a capacity of about 6.3 million tonnes of alumina per year, is running at half its production capacity after the plant admitted to making unlicensed emissions of untreated water during severe rains in February.

"The process to resolve the situation in Brazil is challenging and has taken longer than expected," said CEO Svein Richard Brandtzaeg.

"The timing for resuming full production remains uncertain," he said.

Norsk Hydro said it had tested different scenarios for when it could restart full production at Alunorte, saying full output might resume as early as the start of October 2018 or by mid-2019 at the latest.