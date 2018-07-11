Companies / Industrials

SNACKS LIFT SHARES

Chips are not down for PepsiCo

11 July 2018 - 05:03
Tough times: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who is facing competition from Coca-Cola, says the company is focused on getting the North American beverage operation business back on track.
Tough times: PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, who is facing competition from Coca-Cola, says the company is focused on getting the North American beverage operation business back on track. Picture: REUTERS

New York — PepsiCo, grappling with a slumping soda business, has got a boost from its food unit.

Strong sales of Frito-Lay chips and Quaker oatmeal helped PepsiCo beat per-share profit estimates by 9 US cents in the second quarter. The results sent the shares up 3% on Tuesday in early US trading.

PepsiCo, like rival Coca-Cola, is looking beyond sugary drinks to drive growth as Americans pursue healthier diets. PepsiCo’s latest quarter is another sign that consumers love its salty snacks: chips such as Tostitos and Ruffles have remained popular.

Fixing the struggling North American beverage unit remains a top priority for PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi.

She is facing a resurgent rival in Coca-Cola, which has been spending heavily on advertising, especially on the top brand.

"We’re maniacally focused on getting this business back on track," she said on a conference call with analysts.

Through Monday, the stock had fallen 10% in 2018, compared with a 3.2% decline at Coca-Cola.

Revenue was down 1% in PepsiCo’s North American beverage unit in the last quarter, while profit slipped 16%.

The results were hit by higher transportation costs and higher prices for aluminium resulting from tariffs, said chief financial officer Hugh Johnston.

Consumer giants ranging from PepsiCo to Nestlé are wrestling with changing tastes as shoppers turn away from sugary foods and drinks and seek out healthier fare. That has made it difficult for consumer firms to raise prices, pressuring results across the industry.

Consumption of carbonated soft drinks fell to a 32-year low in the US in 2017, said Beverage Digest, a trade publication.

While consumers are shunning fizzy drinks, chips remain popular with consumers. Profit in the company’s Frito-Lay North America unit, which also makes Cheetos and Doritos, was up 5% in the quarter. Core earnings were $1.61 per share in the last quarter, PepsiCo said.

Revenue was $16.1bn, slightly ahead of estimates.

For now, Frito-Lay is propping up the company, but if that unit were to stumble, PepsiCo could take a hit from investors, according to Ken Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

"No business is bulletproof," he said. "It’s risky to keep relying on one unit."

Bloomberg

Pepsi’s profit mainly from chips and cereals as people consume fewer fizzy drinks

Consumption of carbonated soft drinks fell to a 32-year low in the US in 2017, and Pepsi is looking beyond such drinks to drive growth
Companies
17 hours ago

Coca-Cola sales beat first-quarter estimates as it moves beyond sodas

The growth of both new and core brands affirms the company’s revised long-term strategy, as US per capita soft-drink consumption fell to a ...
Companies
2 months ago

Coca-Cola’s diversification push pays off with fourth-quarter sales beating estimates

Shares gained as much as 3.8% in early trading in New York with the company expanding beyond the US, looking at Central and Eastern Europe
Companies
4 months ago

