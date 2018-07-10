Torre shares rise on plans to delist

Torre said that going private would also eliminate listing and other costs while giving the company more funding flexibility and allowing shareholders to sell their relatively illiquid stock.

The announcement "came as no surprise", as a buyout or delisting was "the only eventuality for Torre", Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said in a note to clients.

Torre’s share price rally in the weeks to mid-March had fuelled speculation talks to buy out Stellar Capital’s 57% stake were on the go, though indications were that discussions ultimately fell through as the parties could not agree on price, Clark said, adding that Stellar Capital needed cash at the time.

However, Stellar Capital was "a different animal now to what it was in March" and the group might be less inclined to "quibble" over prices.

"Stellar Capital is rapidly cleaning out its portfolio with many of its larger assets — Prescient, Amecor [Amalgamated Electronic Corporation] and Tellumat — on the block to be sold. Torre remains its only key, unsold, JSE asset," Clark said.

Torre was trading well below a fair buyout price, he said.

The company said it would make a cash offer to shareholders, who could retain their shares or accept the offer and partially or fully exit. An independent committee would recommend an appropriate price.

In the six months ended December, Torre’s revenues rose 3% to R778m, while headline earnings per share climbed 32% to 4.83c.

Clark said the new managers "have spent the past 18 months cleaning up the company, reducing debt and rightsizing".

