Companies / Industrials

Shares in Torre climb after it announces plans to delist

09 July 2018 - 14:30 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

An announcement by Torre Industries that it intends delisting sent its share price up 36% to 99c on Monday.

At 99c, Torre has a market capitalisation of R509m. In its interim results, Torre said its net asset value (NAV) per share at December 31 was R1.82.

Torre’s 57%-owner Stellar Capital’s share price rose 6.8% to 63c.

Stellar and Torre are part of Christo Wiese’s stable of companies.

Torre’s announcement did not give a price at which the group proposed to buy out minority shareholders. It said it had established an independent delisting committee that would recommend an appropriate offer price.

The industrial holding company said it was in the process of raising its empowerment level from 29% to 51%.

"The board is of the view that the empowerment requirement will be significantly easier to achieve in an unlisted environment," Torre said in Monday’s statement.

Torre last week announced a R33m acquisition of Buccaneer Slurry Pumps.

Stellar, which has a market capitalisation of R677m, issued a cautionary statement saying the delisting of Torre may have a material affect on its share price.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
McKinsey pockets millions in interest as it pays ...
Companies
2.
Former Star employees suspected of sabotage
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Aton acquires stake in Aveng
Companies / Industrials
4.
Curator to confirm VBS's collapse and move to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom gets McKinsey fee — without interest
Companies

Related Articles

Local steel and aluminium firms yet to feel the pinch of Trump’s tariffs
Companies / Industrials

Aton acquires stake in Aveng
Companies / Industrials

Thyssenkrupp to take its time replacing CE Heinrich Hiesinger
Companies / Industrials

Chinese firm Sinovel fined for theft of secrets in US
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.