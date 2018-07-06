Companies / Industrials

Basil Read closes in on funds

Construction firm, which went into business rescue in June, is close to securing money to continue doing business

06 July 2018 - 05:48 Alistair Anderson
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Construction group Basil Read, which is facing financial ruin, says it is close to securing the money it needs to settle its current liabilities and continue doing business.

The company is pinning its survival on housing and mining services as it looks to reinvent itself after having been unable to sustain itself on traditional infrastructure projects.

The group went into business rescue in June. On Thursday CEO Khathutshelo Mapasa said the company was nearing its funding target and two of its businesses held strong promise.

Business rescue allows a company to suspend all claims to creditors and restructure outstanding debt. This process aims to help a number of struggling entities to refinance themselves.

On September 28 2007, Basil Read’s share price hit a high of R33 when the company had an attractive order book and was building the Mbombela Stadium for the 2010 World Cup, but its fortunes have since soured, and its share price had crashed to 4c by June 29, before the stock was suspended.

Graphic: RUBY-GAY MARTIN
Founded 66 years ago, the firm’s core businesses included roads and infrastructure development but a sharp drop in government spending on infrastructure projects as well as greater-than-anticipated costs for private work, including the building of an airport in St Helena, have forced Basil Read to review its operations.

I CAN’T SAY EXACTLY HOW MUCH WE WILL RAISE AS I DON’T WANT TO PLACE THE PROCESS INTO JEOPARDY.

The construction company lost 93% of its market capitalisation in 2018 and was placed into business rescue.

Mapasa would not yet provide details of the business rescue process but said that there were strong businesses within Basil Read, and that building integrated housing and providing construction services for mining companies were "guiding lights" for the group.

"I can’t say exactly how much we will raise as I don’t want to place the process into jeopardy but we are close to securing finance and we need much less than half-a-billion rand," said Mapasa.

Business practitioner John Lightfoot said a turnaround plan for Basil Read would be released by July 20.

The company would sell its noncore assets including land that it owned, but had no projects for the small, nonprofitable subsidiaries. Basil Read would be focused on housing and mining until government infrastructure work returned.

Under construction: St Helena airport. File photo: BASIL READ
It has nearly completed building St Helena airport, which is already operating, and it expects to earn R450m from servicing the airport for the next nine years.

"We remain a construction company in essence. Construction has been a bellwether for the economy and it’s clear that our economy is struggling.

"However, we have had success with our Cosmo City integrated development and we are doing more and more housing work. Then we can compete with the likes of Calgro M3," Mapasa said.

Many of SA’s construction groups have been through trying times over the past few years, but Basil Read is the only listed one in business rescue.

Rival Group Five recently acquired R650m in bridging loans from a consortium of banks and also a commitment from creditors not to cut their credit lines.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

ROB ROSE: The rescue of Basil Read

While the IDC’s reluctance to extend funding tipped the scales, the construction firm may yet be one of the few business-rescue successes
Opinion
1 day ago

Now it’s bye-bye to Basil Read

The fall from grace has stretched over many years, punctuated by plummeting profits and share prices
Money & Investing
8 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Is Basil Read beyond a rebuild?

The construction sector has been under a whole world of pressure, and it has now claimed its first victim in the shape of Basil Read
Opinion
13 days ago

Construction index reflects big downturn in building materials sales

'A lot of things that could have gone wrong went wrong,' says economist
Economy
16 days ago

