Global airbag and seatbelt manufacturer Takata Corporation and its local arm‚ Takata SA‚ will now face 21 charges after the Competition Commission referred additional cases of collusive tendering‚ price fixing and market division.

The commission has added 17 more charges following the initial four that were referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution in March this year.

"The cartel on car parts is one of the most extensive global cartels affecting most vehicle models and, therefore, a significant number of consumers globally‚ including SA‚" said Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele.

"The affected vehicles are among the most popular in our market. Its effect would have been an increase in the prices of affected motor vehicles," he said. "The uncovering and prosecution of this international cartel confirms the commission’s position as one of the elite global anti-cartel enforcers."

The latest charges involve collusion in relation to BMW‚ Toyota and Volkswagen (VW) tenders issued between 2006 and 2011 for the manufacture and supply of:

1. Airbags‚ seatbelts and steering wheels that contain driver airbags for the VW Golf‚ Audi A3‚ VW Passat‚ VW Tiguan and VW Touran models.

2. Steering wheels that contain driver airbags for Audi A3‚ Audi TT‚ VW Touran‚ VW Jetta‚ VW Eos‚ VW Tiguan and VW Scirocco vehicles.

3. Steering wheels that contain driver airbags for the BMW 1 and 3 series vehicles.

4. Seatbelts for VW 120 Up! vehicles.

5. Seatbelts for VW Passat vehicles.

6. Passenger airbags and steering wheels containing driver airbags for BMW 5‚ 6 and 7 series vehicles.

7. Steering wheels containing driver airbags for BMW 3 series vehicles.

8. Airbags‚ seatbelts and steering wheels that contain driver airbags for BMW X5 and X6 vehicles.

9. Steering wheels containing driver airbags for Golf Cabriolets.

10. Seatbelts for VW Polo and Audi A1 models.

11. Passenger airbags for VW Polo and Audi A1 vehicles.

12. Steering wheels and driver airbags for Audi A1‚ A6‚ A7 and A8.

13. Steering wheels and driver airbags for VW Polo.

14. Curtain/thorax airbags and steering wheels containing driver airbags for Porsche Cajun vehicles.

15. Seatbelts for Porsche Cajun vehicles.

16. Steering wheels for Toyota Yaris.

17. Seatbelts and airbags for Toyota Auris.

The commission is not seeking penalties against other global players and their local affiliates involved with Takata. These include TRW‚ which was first to apply for (and was granted) immunity‚ and Autoliv‚ which has already settled with the commission.