Sephaku’s profit slump reflects woeful state of local construction industry

Results from Sephaku, the JSE-listed holding company of the South African operations of Nigerian cement maker Dangote and concrete maker Metier, illustrated the woes of the local construction industry.

Sephaku reported a 35% slump in net profit to R44m on a 1% decline in revenue to R831m for the year to end-March.

Its diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell 37% to 20.81c.

Sephaku has not paid a dividend since listing in 2009.

"We experienced a challenging operating year as competition in the ready-mix concrete segment intensified characterised by lower volumes and marginal improvement in pricing," Sephaku CEO Lelau Mohuba said in the results statement.

"The scenario was much more positive on the cement front with improved industry annual pricing per tonne of 3%-5% for the 12 months ended December 2017."

Mohuba said Dangote managed to increase its cement prices by 5%.

"This positive trend in pricing has continued in 2018 calendar year with increases implemented by all producers in most markets during the first quarter. Cement’s strong relationships with all major national and regional chain stores, independent hardware retailers and users of bulk cement has been instrumental in our ability to maintain sales volumes."