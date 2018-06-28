Argent notes net loss for year, as it continues growth outside SA

South African manufacturer Argent fell into a loss in its 2018 financial year. On Thursday, the company reported a net loss of R183m for the year to end-March from a profit of R63m in its 2017 financial year.

Revenue declined 1% to R1.83bn from R1.85bn.

Its share price fell 1.87% to R3.68 on Thursday after it released its results.

Argent has been expanding outside SA, while restructuring, closing or impairing its local businesses.

"Toolroom Services was downsized due to the downturn in steel office furniture and the ongoing labour issues, which cost the group an estimated R2.6m in lost margin. It also cost 126 people their employment, due to a mass dismissal," Argent CEO Treve Hendry said in the results statement.

"Atomic Office Equipment in Cape Town is going to close in August 2018 and will operate on a smaller scale as a warehouse outlet for Toolroom Services.

"Given the current South African economic climate, the group impaired goodwill by an amount of R130.4m," Hendry said.

Hendry said the group’s three overseas subsidiaries made a combined profit of R27.2m before tax, which included a R5.7m unrealised foreign-exchange loss.

Despite reporting a loss, Argent declared a final dividend of 10c, which it will pay from income reserves.