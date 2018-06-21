Sephaku warns of earnings fall as industry wilts

Sephaku Holdings (SepHold) says in a dismal trading update that it expects earnings to plunge in the year ended March.

This comes as the Master Builders Association North — which represents building and construction interests in Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo — says the construction industry is in a "state of emergency".

It says factors that have contributed to the industry’s decline include shrinking margins, an increase in contract-related penalties and nonpayment or delayed payment by private and public sector clients.

SepHold has a 36% stake in Dangote Cement SA and 100% of Métier Mixed Concrete, a ready-mix concrete maker.

It says that Métier has experienced high numbers of late payments from customers, causing the subsidiary to raise provision for bad debts.