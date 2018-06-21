Companies / Industrials

APPLICATION

Cash-strapped Basil Read asks JSE to suspend its shares

21 June 2018 - 05:06 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Basil Read Holdings had applied to the JSE for the voluntary suspension of the listing of its shares after a key unit started business rescue proceedings, the construction company said on Wednesday.

The cash-strapped company announced on Friday that Basil Read Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary that houses its construction unit, had started business rescue proceedings after it failed to secure bridge funding from lenders.

Its shares have plunged more than 90% from a high of 22c to close at 1c on Friday.

A trading halt was declared on Monday.

Basil Read has appointed Siviwe Dongwana of Adamentem Chartered Accountants and John Lightfoot of Matuson and Associates as business rescue practitioners.

"There is uncertainty in terms of the impact of the voluntary business rescue proceedings instituted at Basil Read Limited, on the Basil Read Holdings Limited Group as listed on the JSE," it said. It added the suspension would be until such time as the effect on the listed group could be quantified.

Bridge funding

The company’s construction division has for some time been experiencing cash flow difficulties stemming from, among other reasons, mismatched cash inflows and outflows, it said on Friday.

To mitigate this, it sought to raise bridge funding from a consortium of lenders in order to complete construction contracts, but was advised on June14 that most lenders were not prepared to make the funding available to it outside of a business rescue process.

Throughout 2017, Basil Read struggled to obtain money to pay creditors, provide working capital and reduce debt.

In the year to the end of March, it reported a net loss of R743m, while its order book plunged from R12.3bn to R4.5bn.

At the end of its financial year end Basil Read’s current liabilities of R2.1bn exceeded current assets of R1.4bn, while cash had fallen to R126.4m.

The company is trying to implement a turnaround strategy that involves cutting costs and exiting loss-making contacts and assets.

Reuters

Construction index reflects big downturn in building materials sales

'A lot of things that could have gone wrong went wrong,' says economist
Economy
1 day ago

Ailing Basil Read near collapse as lenders stay away

Basil Read has been trying to raise bridge funding from a group of lenders while it finalises certain contracts and sells noncore assets
Business
4 days ago

TIM COHEN: Easy to ignore the green shoots in construction sector’s disaster zone

The shares are priced for bad news but the first signs of a turnaround are visible, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
1 month ago

Construction sector’s crumbling foundations

Almost all SA’s major construction groups have fundamentally reviewed their business in recent years
Features
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
2.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Eskom unions close ranks in wage talks
Companies / Energy
4.
Brait team ‘will not fly the coop’ on R1.9bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Old Mutual looks abroad rather than SA
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.