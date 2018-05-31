Companies / Industrials

INTERIM RESULTS

Rise in confidence buoys Nampak

Despite much better gearing and better cash remittances from Nigeria, no dividend was declared

31 May 2018 - 06:19 Mark Allix
Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Image:

Nampak expects higher economic growth forecasts and improved business confidence to drive the demand for packaging products in 2018 and 2019.

But despite much better gearing and better cash remittances from Nigeria, no dividend was declared in the interim period to March 2018 due to "significant" frozen cash balances in some countries.

The overall result was hit by rand strength against the dollar.

Nampak had also decided to dispose of its glass business to free up cash for growth mainly in its metals division, along with debt reduction and enhancing free cash flow. Glass is now a discontinued operation.

Operating profit fell 6% to R1bn in the six months from the same period previously.

This was mainly on foreign exchange losses of R75m from the devaluation of the Angolan kwanza, the cost of repatriating cash from Nigeria, R26.6m in net impairments, mainly from the European dairy-filling business, and retrenchment costs in the group’s plastics operations.

Trading profit rose 7% to R1.2bn, even as revenue rose a slow 2% to R8.8bn. Headline earnings per share jumped 10% to 132c per share as R1.3bn in previously frozen cash was injected from Nigeria, Angola and Zimbabwe.

"We are quite happy with this result," Nampak CEO André de Ruyter said on Wednesday. He said performance from continuing operations was good and that beverage can operations and plastics in the rest of Africa produced pleasing results.

The share was up 2.34% at the close.

Mark Hodgson, an analyst at Avior Capital Markets, said it was "a fairly indifferent result with real growth from continuing operations, but virtually flat on a group basis assisted by a low tax rate".

Some international glass manufacturers had apparently been approached to buy the glass operations, he said.

The use of capital in Nampak’s core Bevcan operations had improved, Hodgson said.

allixm@bdfm.co.za

