Rise in confidence buoys Nampak

Nampak expects higher economic growth forecasts and improved business confidence to drive the demand for packaging products in 2018 and 2019.

But despite much better gearing and better cash remittances from Nigeria, no dividend was declared in the interim period to March 2018 due to "significant" frozen cash balances in some countries.

The overall result was hit by rand strength against the dollar.

Nampak had also decided to dispose of its glass business to free up cash for growth mainly in its metals division, along with debt reduction and enhancing free cash flow. Glass is now a discontinued operation.