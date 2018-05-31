Chemicals group Spanjaard plunges into loss

JSE-listed speciality chemicals supplier Spanjaard’s profit plunged in the year to end-February, but it said it was poised to develop new market opportunities.

The company reported a net loss per share of 54.1c for the period, a 924.1% decrease from the prior period, as prices of its products fell and export volumes dropped.

Revenue was more or less flat — at R118m from R120m — following a decision to cut prices in order to improve its competitiveness.

Overall volume growth came in at 7.5%, but export volumes decreased to 16% of total revenue, from 23%.

The company held a negative cash balance of R6.4m from the prior period’s negative R3m, but the company said its cash position, although tight, was "very well managed".

The company also lost a contract with power stations in the prior period, which continued to weigh on its results.

Gross profit fell to R41m from R46m. Administrative expenses declined but cost of sales increased. The company reported a headline loss of R4m.

The financial period also saw the loss of its founder and CEO Robert Spanjaard, who had headed the company since 1960. He died in September 2017.

The company’s directors and management were now seeking means to explore additional markets, as well as further developing current products that were misperceived in the market, the company said in its results statement on Thursday.

Spanjaard, which has a market capitalisation of R22m, is highly illiquid and its share price was unchanged on Thursday morning. It has, however, risen 1.1% to R2.75 so far in 2018.