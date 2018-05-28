Reunert shares fall after releasing pedestrian results

Reunert’s share price fell 11% to R72.10 on Monday morning after it reported its electrical engineering division suffered "an unprecedented reduction in demand from state-owned enterprises and municipalities".

Despite net profit declining 4% to R448m, Reunert raised its interim dividend 4% to R1.25 for the six months to end-March from R1.20 in the matching period.

It managed to grow its overall revenue for the first half of its financial year by 6% to R5bn.

The group derived about half of its revenue from its electrical engineering division, but only 39% of its operating profit.

Its information and communications technology (ICT) division contributed a third of revenue and 57% of operating profit.

"The segment’s voice over internet business continued to attract a significant number of new customers and thereby grow its annuity business, although this was partially offset by a reduction in minutes utilised per customer due to the weak economic climate," the results statement said.

Reunert’s applied electronics division contributed 17% of revenue and 11% of operating profit.

Its applied electronics division, which includes military radio maker Reutech Communications, grew revenue 24.5% to R863m, but operating profit remained flat at R61m

The group said this division managed to grow exports, but profitability suffered from the stronger rand.