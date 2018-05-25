Hulamin shares fall after profit warning

Hulamin’s share price fell nearly 10% to R4.33 on Friday morning after the aluminium products maker warned shareholders its interim earnings more than halved.

The local manufacturer said a stronger rand and what it terms "an adverse metal price lag" hurt its profits in the six months to end-June.

Hulamin said it expected to report on July 30 that both its basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined by at least 55% from the matching period’s 56c.

It said its interim EPS and HEPS were expected to be at most 25c.

The company, whose customers include Tesla, stands to be among the biggest casualties of US President Donald Trump’s tariff protection against imported aluminium products.

"While trading conditions in the US remain volatile, Hulamin has increased its engagement with important stakeholders, particularly its customers and the South African Government. In the short term, the company maintains a full order book at competitive pricing levels," Friday’s statement said.

Hulamin said its competitiveness suffered because the rand had strengthened to average R11.98 per dollar during the four months to end-April from R13.29 per dollar in the matching period in 2017.

The "metal price lag" — the timing difference between when Hulamin buys aluminium and sells the products it has fabricated — cost it R100m. It made a profit of R87m from fluctuating aluminium prices in the first four months of its financial year in 2017.