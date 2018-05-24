Slump in economic activity leads to profit decline of over 10% for Afrimat

On Thursday, minerals and construction materials supplier Afrimat reported a rare decline in its full-year profit, saying its businesses felt the brunt of the slowdown in economic activity in SA.

While revenue rose 10.3% to R2.5bn in the year to end-February, net profit dropped 12% to R245.37m.

Afrimat has a diversified product mix, which it said softened the effect of reduced sales at its Glen Douglas and Clinker operations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, particularly in the fourth quarter of the 2017.

The company also incurred high costs relating to the ramp-up of the Demaneng mine, which reached its design production capacity of 1-million tonnes a year by the end of February.

CEO Andries van Heerden said the industrial minerals segment "fared particularly well" in the face of political uncertainty in the first half, which eroded business confidence and made for difficult trading conditions.

Afrimat segments its self into aggregates and industrial minerals, commodities, and concrete-based products.

Aggregates and industrial minerals contributed R343.65m from R374.98m, commodities incurred a loss of R33.44m, and concrete-based products R20.86m from a loss of R8.62m.

Headline earnings per share dropped 8% to R1.81c while the final dividend slipped to 42c per share from 50c.

The market’s reaction to the results was muted in early trade, with shares trading flat at R28.11 on the JSE.