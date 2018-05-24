Elon Musk bashes media, in the Trump fashion, saying it has no credibility

He followed that up with a series of tweets arguing that "sanctimonious" journalists were driven by constant pressure to generate clicks and earn advertising. "The point of such a site would be to help restore the credibility of the media. They don’t realise how little credibility they actually have with the public," he added.

By 9am ET, 583,000 people had voted on Musk’s poll with 88% supporting his plan.

Tesla has been fighting negative press for several months over production bottlenecks for its Model 3 sedan, crashes involving its cars, and doubts raised by Wall Street over its cash position. Earlier this week, a review by the influential magazine Consumer Reports said its Model 3 sedan, despite many positives, had "big flaws", including braking slower than a full-sized pick-up truck. Musk has promised a fix in the next few days.

The billionaire businessman, who also runs rocket company SpaceX and underground transit venture Boring Company, uses Twitter to give commentary about various issues and gets thousands of likes and comments on his posts. He has 21.8-million followers on the platform.

Andrew J Hawkins, a transportation reporter with tech website The Verge, tweeted that Musk was slowly transforming into a media-baiting Trump figure "screaming irrationally about fake news".

Musk responded in a tweet: "Thought you’d say that. Anytime anyone criticises the media, the media shrieks ‘You’re just like Trump!’ Why do you think he got elected in the first place? Because no ones (sic) believes you any more. You lost your credibility a long time ago."

Reuters