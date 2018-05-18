WATCH: How tough times took their toll on Stefanutti Stocks

Stefanutti Stocks slipped deeper into the red in the year to end-February, incurring a loss of R508m.

This as a result of a R667m impairment related mainly to goodwill on the purchase of Stocks Limited, a deal done a decade ago. Excluding those, adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 90.35c from 89.68c.

Stefanutti CEO Willie Meyburgh spoke to Business Day TV about the results.