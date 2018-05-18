Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How tough times took their toll on Stefanutti Stocks

18 May 2018 - 09:47 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Stefanutti Stocks slipped deeper into the red in the year to end-February, incurring a loss of R508m.

This as a result of a R667m impairment related mainly to goodwill on the purchase of Stocks Limited, a deal done a decade ago. Excluding those, adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 90.35c from 89.68c.

Stefanutti CEO Willie Meyburgh spoke to Business Day TV about the results.

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

