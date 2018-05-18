News Leader
WATCH: How tough times took their toll on Stefanutti Stocks
18 May 2018 - 09:47
Stefanutti Stocks slipped deeper into the red in the year to end-February, incurring a loss of R508m.
This as a result of a R667m impairment related mainly to goodwill on the purchase of Stocks Limited, a deal done a decade ago. Excluding those, adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 90.35c from 89.68c.
Stefanutti CEO Willie Meyburgh spoke to Business Day TV about the results.
Stefanutti CEO Willie Meyburgh talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:
