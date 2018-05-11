Exports help ArcelorMittal SA overcome weak domestic market

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA on Friday reported a 5.9% increase in its first-quarter steel sales, with exports compensating for slack in its home market.

Exports in the three months to March rose 33% from a year ago, to 329 tonnes, while local sales dropped 2% to 838 tonnes, as a result what the company called "low economic activity".

SA’s biggest steel producer — a unit of the world’s largest steel maker, which posted quarterly results on Friday — expects pressure to persist for local sales in the second quarter, though it said renewable energy and other projects could benefit its flat product volumes.

The company is also battling with imports, which it said affected its downstream products, as well as volatility in the rand exchange rate.

Commercial coke sales were 2.2% lower at 45,000 tonnes while tar sales rose 10% to 22,000 tons, the company said.

Liquid steel production grew 5.9% to 1,270 tonnes, mainly due to higher production at both Vanderbijlpark Works and Saldanha Works.

ArcelorMittal SA’s price was flat in early trade at R2.70 on the JSE, valuing the local company at R3.2bn.