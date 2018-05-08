Companies / Industrials

VW CEO met with FBI days before US indicted his predecessor

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess’s statements are ‘rated as incriminatory’ against former CEO, Martin Winterkorn, who has an international arrest warrant against him

08 May 2018 - 11:45 Agency Staff
VW CEO Herbert Diess. Picture: REUTERS
VW CEO Herbert Diess. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — Volkswagen (VW) CEO Herbert Diess met FBI investigators over the diesel emissions cheating scandal and secured guarantees from Washington days before US authorities indicted his predecessor, German media reported on Tuesday.

Diess reportedly travelled to the US on May 1 and gave statements to investigators from the FBI and US justice department that are "apparently rated as incriminatory" for former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn, Bild daily said, quoting unnamed sources.

Winterkorn’s indictment on May 3 has brought the US criminal case to the top echelons of VW, which pleaded guilty last year to lying to American environmental regulators about emission control systems. Winterkorn faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, and wire fraud.

American prosecutors say Winterkorn knew of the company’s emissions cheating as early as May 2014 but decided to continue with the fraud, the justice department said in a statement.

While Winterkorn cannot leave Germany due to the threat of an arrest on an international warrant, Diess has managed to obtain assurances that he is free to travel to the US and elsewhere, German media reported. US authorities have also reportedly agreed to inform Diess in advance if he were to be charged or if any arrest warrants against him were issued.

VW did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for a comment.

Diess is the second CEO to be named at VW after long-time boss Winterkorn quit days after the group’s startling admission that it installed software in 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide designed to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

A former BMW executive, Diess has been seen as relatively untainted by the crisis as he joined VW only two months before the emissions cheating scandal broke in September 2015.

Winterkorn has not only US investigators hot on his heels, but also faces the possibility of losing his fortune as VW is examining whether to make him liable for the billion-dollar losses incurred as a result of "dieselgate", German media reported.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Winterkorn made more than €100m over 10 years at VW. His pensions are worth almost €30m.

Dieselgate has so far cost VW more than €25bn in buy-backs, fines and compensation, and the car maker remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.

AFP

VW’s tech development budget shifts into overdrive in China

The car maker’s technology investments in the next five years will total €15bn as change gets ‘faster, more dynamic and more ...
Companies
13 days ago

VW on track for profitable growth on positive sales momentum

Group-wide deliveries expanded to 2.7-million vehicles in the first quarter, but the group is wary of competition, especially in China
Companies
14 days ago

US charges former Volkswagen chief Martin Winterkorn

The indictment, which accuses him of being part of the conspiracy to cover up cheating on emissions tests, is a rare instance of criminal prosecution ...
Companies
4 days ago

Müller gets Diess’d by Volkswagen

Timing and performance pushed Volkswagen outsider into its top job writes Michael Taylor
Life
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
State aid not getting to black farmers
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
Aspen’s factory to create 500 jobs
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
British Airways launches direct flight between ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Polo GTi all grown up but boasting a youthful soul
Life / Motoring

VW’s new CEO to push internal change, as well as electric cars
Companies

Vivo gets a new lease on life
Life / Motoring

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.