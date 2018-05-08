VW CEO met with FBI days before US indicted his predecessor

Berlin — Volkswagen (VW) CEO Herbert Diess met FBI investigators over the diesel emissions cheating scandal and secured guarantees from Washington days before US authorities indicted his predecessor, German media reported on Tuesday.

Diess reportedly travelled to the US on May 1 and gave statements to investigators from the FBI and US justice department that are "apparently rated as incriminatory" for former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn, Bild daily said, quoting unnamed sources.

Winterkorn’s indictment on May 3 has brought the US criminal case to the top echelons of VW, which pleaded guilty last year to lying to American environmental regulators about emission control systems. Winterkorn faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, and wire fraud.

American prosecutors say Winterkorn knew of the company’s emissions cheating as early as May 2014 but decided to continue with the fraud, the justice department said in a statement.

While Winterkorn cannot leave Germany due to the threat of an arrest on an international warrant, Diess has managed to obtain assurances that he is free to travel to the US and elsewhere, German media reported. US authorities have also reportedly agreed to inform Diess in advance if he were to be charged or if any arrest warrants against him were issued.

VW did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for a comment.

Diess is the second CEO to be named at VW after long-time boss Winterkorn quit days after the group’s startling admission that it installed software in 11-million diesel vehicles worldwide designed to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

A former BMW executive, Diess has been seen as relatively untainted by the crisis as he joined VW only two months before the emissions cheating scandal broke in September 2015.

Winterkorn has not only US investigators hot on his heels, but also faces the possibility of losing his fortune as VW is examining whether to make him liable for the billion-dollar losses incurred as a result of "dieselgate", German media reported.

According to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Winterkorn made more than €100m over 10 years at VW. His pensions are worth almost €30m.

Dieselgate has so far cost VW more than €25bn in buy-backs, fines and compensation, and the car maker remains mired in legal woes at home and abroad.

AFP