Companies / Industrials

Elon Musk doubles down on criticism, but (mildly) castigates himself, too

04 May 2018 - 15:54 Phil Serafino
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington on July 19 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington on July 19 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — Elon Musk dug in with his criticisms of Tesla analysts, accusing two of promoting ideas that justify shorting the electric-vehicle (EV) maker. He also castigated himself.

"The 2 questioners I ignored on the Q1 call are sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors," Musk tweeted on Friday. He reiterated that a query by Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi about capital expenditures was "boneheaded" and said Joseph Spak of RBC Capital Markets asked an "absurd" question about Model 3 reservations.

After receiving a suggestion on Twitter that blocking analysts who are going to be negative would solve his problem, Musk wrote back: "True. And once they were on the call, I should have answered their questions live. It was foolish of me to ignore them."

Tesla shares fell 0.6% as of 8.50am in New York, a day after Musk’s abrasive behaviour on the company’s earnings call sent the stock down by the most in more than a month.

Musk rejected analysts’ questions during the Wednesday conference call to discuss another quarter in which Tesla burned more than $1bn in cash. He said questions he was getting were "so dry" and told the conference-call operator to pivot instead to inquiries from a YouTube channel-owner who said he was representing retail investors.

Bernstein’s Sacconaghi and RBC’s Spak both rate Tesla shares the equivalent of hold. "There is incremental concern when, on an analyst financial quarterly call, the CEO doesn’t appear to want to talk about important financial metrics," Sacconaghi said on Bloomberg Television on Thursday. "The read-through is that, potentially, the CEO doesn’t care, or isn’t focused, about those financial metrics or ultimately the numbers don’t tell a good story. But either of those interpretations are not particularly comforting."

Sacconaghi has a $265 price target on the stock, while Spak sees the shares falling to $280.

The Tesla released in its earnings was "actually super good", Musk said in another tweet. The company’s Model S and Model X vehicles "are producing major positive cash flow & Model 3 is about to do same".

Bloomberg

Boring, bonehead questions are not cool, Elon Musk tells analysts

Analysts endured a strange and tense call with the Tesla CEO when they pressed him for details on how Tesla plans to stop burning cash and start ...
Companies
1 day ago

Elon Musk's bizarre first-quarter earnings show stuns investors

'Musk was berating analysts for asking “boring” questions, the shares had plunged and any shred of predictability was out the window'
Business
1 day ago

Tesla sheds 5% after CE Elon Musk ducks questions from analysts

Investors punish maverick magnate for failing to tackle issues of profit potential related to Model 3 car project
Companies
12 hours ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla: boneheaded capital

Elon Musk has evidently had enough of Wall Street, but has Wall Street finally had enough of Musk?
Opinion
12 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Focus shifts to Steinhoff Austria’s tenfold value ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Barclays decision threatens KPMG SA
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Eskom poised for 12th CEO in a decade
Companies / Energy
4.
Transnet chairwoman Linda Mabaso resigns
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Telecoms giant MTN faces R4.6bn Iran problem
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.